Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 20,157 Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000.

Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

Shares of DXYZ stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

