Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $51.60 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.7415 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

