Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,147,000 after acquiring an additional 642,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,094,000 after acquiring an additional 565,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,527,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 408,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Fred Julius Smith III bought 9,333 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at $689,055.39. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $442,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $100.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.08. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $571.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

