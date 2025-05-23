Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,113 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in RLI were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLI. Compass Point cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

RLI Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RLI stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.72.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $112,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $961,093.58. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,835.68. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.