Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 21,185 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,185 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSJN opened at $31.85 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (RSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price return of RSP ETF up to a predetermined upside cap while providing a buffer against the first 10% losses over a one-year period. RSJN was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

