Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 513 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Celanese were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Celanese by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,506,000 after buying an additional 6,818,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,998,000 after acquiring an additional 73,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4,506.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,764 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Celanese Stock Up 2.2%

CE opened at $53.57 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.