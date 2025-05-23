Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 585 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 5.7%

BATS SMMD opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

