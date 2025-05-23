Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,613,000 after buying an additional 151,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129,123 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Capri by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 547,578 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 22,554.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $58,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.