CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after buying an additional 543,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after acquiring an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,425,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CF stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

