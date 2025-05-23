Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,171 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $337,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 276,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,045.50. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,411 shares of company stock worth $11,928,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price target on Chewy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

