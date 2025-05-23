Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.76. 11,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 83,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Chijet Motor Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chijet Motor stock. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.44% of Chijet Motor worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

