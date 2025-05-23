CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.33. 722,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,599,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CISO Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
CISO Global Price Performance
Institutional Trading of CISO Global
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CISO Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of CISO Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CISO Global Company Profile
CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.
