CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.33. 722,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,599,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CISO Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get CISO Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CISO Global

CISO Global Price Performance

Institutional Trading of CISO Global

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CISO Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of CISO Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CISO Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.