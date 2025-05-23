Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 21,394 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 339.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $80.83 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

