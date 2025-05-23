Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 85,600 Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $26.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

