Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price target on Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.