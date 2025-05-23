Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 891,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 501.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 217,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Claros Mortgage Trust

In related news, CFO Mike Mcgillis acquired 24,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,579.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 475,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,618.50. This trade represents a 5.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Mack purchased 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,289.39. The trade was a 4.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 169,115 shares of company stock worth $547,930 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMTG opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 25.67 and a quick ratio of 20.68. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.91 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Claros Mortgage Trust Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

