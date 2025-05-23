Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. 3,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

