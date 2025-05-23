CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives $16.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CompoSecure

CompoSecure Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Research analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $154,817.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 821,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 45,045 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $500,900.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,900.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,340 shares of company stock valued at $430,701 over the last ninety days. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1,524.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.