Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,693.67.

CSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,700.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,350.00 to C$5,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.70 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

CSU stock opened at C$4,900.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4,763.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4,678.64. The stock has a market cap of C$74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$3,692.50 and a 1 year high of C$5,300.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

