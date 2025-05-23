COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of COPT Defense Properties worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,371,000 after buying an additional 5,563,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $45,718,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 762,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 723,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 590,051 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $117,426.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

