CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,353.80. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,516.46. The trade was a 12.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,021 shares of company stock valued at $594,771. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,952,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,452,000 after buying an additional 1,262,560 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,029,000 after buying an additional 1,074,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,145,000 after acquiring an additional 816,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,769.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 575,235 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

