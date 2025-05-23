D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,738 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sight Sciences were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sight Sciences

In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,174 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $55,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,010,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,334. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manohar K. Raheja acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,850. This represents a 7.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,196 shares of company stock valued at $81,001 in the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $3.28 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $169.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

