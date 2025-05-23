D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 91,425 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 559.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WDS opened at $13.77 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.39%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

