D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,378,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $40.95 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.91.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

