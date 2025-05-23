D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Orla Mining Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ORLA opened at $10.03 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

