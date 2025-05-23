D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 663,765 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 539,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 86,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.80 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CarParts.com Stock Down 0.3%

PRTS opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $147.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.14 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 5.11%.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.