D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 606,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,195 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AXT were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 302,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 915,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Stock Up 11.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.96. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). AXT had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on AXT from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

