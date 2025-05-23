D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,831 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 867.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of SBSI opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $100.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

