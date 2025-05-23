D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1,369.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 264,947 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IBEX

In other IBEX news, insider Bruce Neil Dawson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,259.36. The trade was a 64.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 49,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,310,189.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,729.92. This trade represents a 18.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $380.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.74. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $32.08.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

