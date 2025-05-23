D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Quarry LP bought a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 407,500.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCS. Wall Street Zen cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Marcus Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MCS stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.25 million, a PE ratio of -49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $23.16.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.50 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

