D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 772,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 890,351 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 7,213,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 487,516 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 809.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 484,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 431,604 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 373,049 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 6.2%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.07 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

