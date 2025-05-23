D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,358.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 658,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 638,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,082,000 after buying an additional 150,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE LTC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.68. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $39.89.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

