D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of NewtekOne worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NewtekOne by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Trading Down 0.6%

NEWT stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $282.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.26. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $112,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,459 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,854.57. This trade represents a 0.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,500. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

