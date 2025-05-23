D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,945 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FutureFuel

In other news, Director Richard P. Rowe acquired 15,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,000. The trade was a 300.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FutureFuel Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE FF opened at $3.93 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

