D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 551.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.50.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $389.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.43 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.04 and its 200 day moving average is $396.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Hubbell announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

