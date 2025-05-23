D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 114,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,750. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,123.55. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $671,000 over the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

