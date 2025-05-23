D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTAN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.