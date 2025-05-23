D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,135 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Cousins Properties by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

