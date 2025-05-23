D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,956,000 after acquiring an additional 73,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CTS stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $59.68.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

