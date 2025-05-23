D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,526 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $3.50 price target on shares of Clarus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $3.17 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.83%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

