D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 19,460 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.95 million. Columbia Financial had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

