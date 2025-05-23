D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,384 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Integer by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Integer by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Integer Price Performance

Integer stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.29.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,990. This represents a 87.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

