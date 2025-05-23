D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 26,661 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 502.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.41 million, a PE ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

