D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 41,913 Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAPP. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

NASDAQ DAPP opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

