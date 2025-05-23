D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPRX. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 217,676 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Paul Lang bought 321,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 389,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,835.20. This trade represents a 472.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $223.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.28.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

