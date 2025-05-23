D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 697.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,833 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BRC were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRCC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in BRC by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRCC opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. BRC Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $7.14.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.08 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 23.35%. Analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on BRC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

