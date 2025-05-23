D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140,598 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $27,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $213,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,942. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,842 shares of company stock worth $363,868. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

