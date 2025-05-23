D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 23,111 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 12,050.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Arcosa by 1,044.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $73,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,199.84. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $84.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.00. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

