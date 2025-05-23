D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 36,399 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,399 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tredegar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tredegar by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 130,291 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,062,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 124,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.78. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $164.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

