D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 38,051 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,051 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,608,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,596,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in MBIA by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 706,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 245,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MBIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Price Performance

MBIA stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBI

About MBIA

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.